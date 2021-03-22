B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aspen Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

ASPU stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

In other news, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,728 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

