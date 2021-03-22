B. Riley Comments on First Busey Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.46 on Monday. First Busey has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Busey by 702.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 456.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

