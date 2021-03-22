Badger DAO Price Reaches $39.16 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Badger DAO has a market cap of $326.39 million and approximately $24.88 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $39.16 or 0.00071017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.35 or 0.00472132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00139776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00817049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00075513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,334,619 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars.

