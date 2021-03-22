Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,542,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

