Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.40 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.47). Approximately 196,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 183,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.80 ($1.41).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £651.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.42.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

