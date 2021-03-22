Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $210.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average of $193.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $219.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

