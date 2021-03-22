Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $177.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

