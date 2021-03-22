Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,057 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.46. 6,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $209.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

