Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.18. The company had a trading volume of 45,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

