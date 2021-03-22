Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,282. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

