Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.52

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 3266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAFYY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

