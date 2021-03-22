Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

