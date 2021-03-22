Band Protocol Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $292.99 million and approximately $87.68 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.30 or 0.00025183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00051326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00648909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

