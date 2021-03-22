Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $21.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.15 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $84.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $88.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $87.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $93.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.