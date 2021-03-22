Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.83. 871,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,579,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

