Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 125,705 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 479.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of BigCommerce worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $30,954,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $15,248,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,752,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840,382 shares of company stock valued at $109,801,713 in the last three months.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

