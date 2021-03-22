Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Nelnet worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NNI. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter valued at $28,247,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nelnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NNI stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

