Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of OraSure Technologies worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 203,155 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSUR opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.87 million, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

