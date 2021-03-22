Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKIMF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

