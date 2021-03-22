Bao Finance (BAO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.35 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.19 or 0.00469752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00140816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00803964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00075132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

