Barclays PLC Acquires 17,962 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 180.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

