Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of HomeStreet worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in HomeStreet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

HMST opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $999.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

