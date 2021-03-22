Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,096 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

