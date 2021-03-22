Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of City worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after buying an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in City by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in City by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO opened at $84.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $687,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

