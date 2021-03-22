Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,831 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $119.19 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.