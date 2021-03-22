Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after acquiring an additional 178,282 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,084.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 154,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 147,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,018,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.73 million, a P/E ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

