Barclays PLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.52 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.