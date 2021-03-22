Barclays PLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simulations Plus worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,306,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $65.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.34, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

