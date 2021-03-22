Barclays PLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251,625 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 133,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 76,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of APOG opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.