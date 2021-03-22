Barclays PLC Has $1.20 Million Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of FB Financial worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,127.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FBK. Truist lifted their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

