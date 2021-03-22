Barclays PLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 612.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

SAFT stock opened at $86.64 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.