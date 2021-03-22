Barclays PLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 70,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $818.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

