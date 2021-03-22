Barclays PLC Lowers Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.