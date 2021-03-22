Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after buying an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after buying an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS opened at $37.07 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RCUS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

