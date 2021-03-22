Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,074 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Par Pacific worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 440.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 138,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

