Barclays PLC Sells 101,146 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,146 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after acquiring an additional 689,811 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 438,791 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $2,414,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,100,924.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 401,228 shares of company stock worth $19,402,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

