Barclays PLC Sells 16,394 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of ImmunoGen worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

