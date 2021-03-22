Barclays PLC Sells 1,895 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Inter Parfums worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $1,053,986. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.