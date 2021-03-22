Barclays PLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Neenah worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Neenah by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neenah by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $55.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $926.20 million, a PE ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.