Barclays PLC Sells 2,185 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE SAH opened at $52.60 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

