Barclays PLC Sells 5,871 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,076,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.