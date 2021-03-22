Barry West Sells 10,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,470. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

