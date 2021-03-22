Base Protocol (BASE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $63,823.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $63,823.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00461562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00138638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00075231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,099,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,439,496 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

