Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post $114.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $114.90 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $112.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $457.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $460.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $466.30 million, with estimates ranging from $462.60 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSET shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

