Bata (BTA) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Bata has a market cap of $146,962.68 and $14.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bata has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00343108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.