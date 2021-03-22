Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMWYY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,491. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.