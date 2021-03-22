Baz Token (BAZT) Market Capitalization Achieves $61,119.11

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Baz Token has a total market cap of $61,119.11 and $32.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baz Token has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Baz Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.12 or 0.00475017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00140079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.89 or 0.00800921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Baz Token

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io . Baz Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken

