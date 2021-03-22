Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.25 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

