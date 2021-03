Beacon Securities Comments on Montage Gold Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MAU opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.27.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

