Beefy.Finance Trading Up 44.4% This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $131.96 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,832.84 or 0.03340776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00248139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005700 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

